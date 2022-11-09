Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will miss Freiburg's clash against Leipzig due to illness

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will miss SC Freiburg's away clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.



Kyereh, who has been impressive since joining the side from St. Pauli returned from injury last weekend but he is unavailable for the game against Leipzigdue to illness.



The 26-year-old was out of action in Freiburg's 2-0 win against FC Koln in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.



SC Freiburg officially announced the Black Stars midfielder is out of the game against Leipzig through their Twitter page on Tuesday.



Kofi Kyereh has been in very good form for his new club this season. He has made nine appearances and scored two goals for SC Freiburg in the 2022/23 Bundesliga.



The game is scheduled for 19:30 GMT tomorrow at the Red Bull Arena.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later in November this year.



