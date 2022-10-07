You are here: HomeSports2022 10 07Article 1637522

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022



Source: footballghana.com

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scores against Nantes in the Europa League

Ghana's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored in SC Freiburg's 2-0 victory against French side Nantes in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday evening.

Kyereh scored in the 48th minute of the encounter.

Vincenzo Grifo added the second goal for the German club in the 72nd minute.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich substituted the Black Stars midfielder in the 82nd minute.

Defender Denis Appiah featured for Nantes and was also substituted in the 78th minute.

This evening's goal was Kyereh's second in two games, he scored his debut German Bundesliga goal over the weekend.

In a game against Mainz 05, the forward netted the second goal for SC Freiburg to help the team secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

