Daniel Kofi Kyereh scores a brace in Germany

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player hit top form



Kofi Kyereh scores 4 goals in 3 games



Kofi Kyereh scores back-to-back free kicks



In-form Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored twice for St. Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC in the Germany Bundesliga 2 on Saturday, March 5, 2022.



From the blast of the whistle, Kyereh wasted no time as he got on the scoresheet in the 14th minute with his first goal for St. Pauli with a left-footed strike.



Kyereh scored his second goal of the game from close range halfway through the first half, putting the Boys in Brown up 2-0. The goal was first chalked off by the officials, but the VAR intervened and awarded the goal to St Pauli.



His teammate Simon Makienok scored the third goal in the game but Phillip Hoffman scored a consolation goal for the visiting team.



The Ghanaian player was voted 'Man of the Match' for his performance.



The Ghanaian has nine goals and nine assists in 21 Bundesliga matches for FC St Pauli who are pushing for promotion into the Bundesliga.



Kyereh scored a free kick in midweek action for St Pauli in the DFB Pokal game against Union Berlin.



Before that, the 25-year-old scored a free-kick for his side in their 3-1 win over Ingolstadt in the German Bundesliga II game.



Kyereh’s current form could count in Ghana’s crucial game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on March 25 and 29.