Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's creativity will be useful to us - Freiburg chief

Jochen Saier, a board member at SC Freiburg, has heaped praise on new signing Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, claiming the Ghana midfielder will use his qualities to help the Bundesliga club.



The 26-year-old jumps up to the top flight for the reported transfer fee of €4.5 million.



Kyereh had 12 goals and 10 assists in the second division last season for St Pauli.



After previously playing for St. Pauli, Wehen Wiesbaden, and TSV Havelse, Freiburg will be Kyereh's first top-tier club.



"Kofi has exceptional creativity with the ball, has an intelligent game, and is highly determined." SCF board member Jochen Saier noted in a statement accompanying the signing, "He is a player who has developed step-by-step over the past few years and has adapted quickly to the higher level in every instance. Kofi still has potential and his game can become even more complete - we will work on that together."



"I am impressed by the style of play, character, and trajectory of SC Freiburg," Kyereh himself added, "I have therefore decided to become part of this team will full conviction and am eagerly anticipating the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League."