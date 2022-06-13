Daniel Kofi-Kyereh’s Bundesliga move is imminent

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh’s move to the German Bundesliga is imminent but it is unknown where he will end up before the start of the season.



The 26-year-old who enjoyed an amazing season with St Pauli will leave the club in the summer transfer window, with Freiburg, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach candidates for his signature.



Kyereh was excused from the Black Stars camp to return to his club St Pauli as he is set for a summer move to a bigger club in Germany.



According to reports, newly promoted Bundesliga side, Werder Bremen are keen to secure the services of Kyereh ahead of next season after an intensive talk between both parties in recent weeks.



But it is unknown whether Werder Bremen can secure the services of the Ghana midfielder considering the offers at hand.



Footballghana.com has leanrt a move to the Bundesliga is imminent but it is uncertain where the enterprising midfielder will end up.



Kofi Kyereh scored twelve goals and provided ten assists in the 2021/22 Bundesliga 2 campaign for St Pauli.



He has capped six times for the Black Stars since making his debut last year.



