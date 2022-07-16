Daniel Kofi-Kyereh promises to follow St Pauli after joining Freiburg

Sports News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh says he will continue to follow St Pauli after joining Freiburg.



The 26-year-old completed his move to Bundesliga side Freiburg in the summer transfer window after a blistering campaign with St Pauli last season.



According to Kyereh, leaving the German second-tier club was difficult for him, and has therefore decided to follow the club.



“I will continue to follow St. Pauli 100 percent. Saying goodbye there was definitely the hardest goodbye to a club. The whole club was special and the two years went almost perfectly for me.”



Meanwhile, the Ghanaian midfielder says he is hoping his former employers can have a good 2022/23 season.



"St. Pauli is still a great team when it comes to football. I think they can play a very good role again and I hope the club can have at least as good a season as I had last year."



Kofi-Kyereh enjoyed an amazing campaign with St Pauli in the Bundesliga 2 last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.



He will hope to maintain his form after securing a move to a German top-flight club this summer.