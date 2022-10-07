Daniel-Kofi Kyereh opens up on signature goal celebration after netting first Bundesliga goal

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored his debut German Bundesliga goal over the weekend.



In a game against Mainz 05, the forward netted the second goal for SC Freiburg to help the team secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Typical of the skilful midfielder, he celebrated in an acrobatic fashion as supporters and teammates enjoyed his show.



Asked about his celebration after the game, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh said it is something he learned from children’s gymnastics.



"My mom sent me to children's gymnastics. And that's where I learned everything. Then at some point, I decided to just do football. But I kept the fluff,” the former FC St. Pauli poster boy said.