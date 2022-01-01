Daniel-Kofi Kyereh named in German Bundesliga 2 ToTY after first round

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been named in the German Bundesliga 2 Team of the Season so far at the end of the first round of the 2021/22 season.



The FC St. Pauli attacking midfielder has been a sensation for the team since the new campaign commenced months ago.



In a season where his team is now amongst the favourites to secure promotion to the German Bundesliga, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been one of the key players.



At the end of the first round of the campaign, the 25-year-old has now been named in the Team of the Season for the first round.



He is just one of two FC St. Pauli players that have made it into the Team of the Season.



This season, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has scored five goals for his club and is the leading assister in the division with nine assists to his name.