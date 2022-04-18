Daniel-Kofi Kyereh misses St. Pauli’s draw at Sandhausen due to thigh injury

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh could not feature for his FC St. Pauli outfit on Saturday when the team drew 1-1 against SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2.



According to information gathered, the player suffered a thigh injury in the previous game against Werder Bremen.



Unable to train during the week, the player who has been key for FC St. Pauli throughout the campaign had to be left out of the matchday squad.



On the matchday yesterday, FC St. Pauli led at halftime courtesy of a penalty kick converted by top striker Guido Burgstaller.



Unfortunately, the visitors could not hold on to the finish line. SV Sandhausen equalised in added time of the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at the end of the contest to earn a point.



Although the result has set FC St. Pauli back in the quest to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga, the team remains confident of achieving that goal.