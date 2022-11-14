Daniel-Kofi Kyereh misses Freiburg’s big win against Union Berlin amid injury concerns

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is racing to get fit in time to make the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The SC Freiburg forward is one of 55 players submitted to FIFA by Ghana head coach Otto Addo in his provisional squad.



Unfortunately, he could miss the World Cup due to an injury that has seen him miss a number of games at club level.



Today, the unfit attacking midfielder was not in action when SC Freiburg whipped Union Berlin 4-1 in the German Bundesliga.



This has raised more concern on his fitness level with reports indicating that he will need to be assessed one last time before Ghana’s last pre-tournament friendly match.



Meanwhile, Ghana head coach Otto Addo is set to announced his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 14.



The announcement will put an end to the speculations that has dominated the media in the past week.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H where the Black Stars will play their first match against Portugal on November 24.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea and Uruguay to conclude the group stages of the Qatar tournament.