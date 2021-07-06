Daniel Kofi Kyereh confirms he will stay at St Pauli next season

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh has confirmed he will stay at St Pauli ahead of the 2021/22 football season despite interest from clubs.



The 25-year old who joined the German Bundesliga II outfit last summer was instrumental for the club and has become a subject of interest for several clubs including Mainz 05.



Mainz 05 seemed ready to sign the Ghanaian forward out of his contract which ran until 2023.



But he has told the Kicker he wanted to stay with St Pauli at least for the upcoming season.



"That's the plan, that's what I intend to do," he said.



Meanwhile, St. Pauli's coach Timo Schultz has given the Ghanaian more responsibility of being standards in the future: "It is an opportunity for Kofi to take his game to another level."



"I told him that I can create even more danger with standards or the ball at rest," reports the offensive player from the exchange with the Coach. The acceptance of the proposal clearly shows Schultz's appreciation for Kyereh.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored 9 goals in 34 matches in the just-ended season.