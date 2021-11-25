Daniel Kofi Kyereh bags brace to propel St. Pauli home win in Bundesliga 2

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh netted a brace to propel FC St. Pauli to a resounding victory in the German Bundesliga 2 on Wednesday.



Kyereh found the back of the net twice as St. Pauli defeated SV Sandhausen with a 3-1 scoreline at the Millerntor-Stadion.



Austrian forward Guido Burgstaller opened the scoring of the match with a worldie as early as the 2nd minute.



Kyereh doubled the advantage for the home side in the 14th minute after he was set up by midfielder Marcel Hartel.



Sandhausen pulled one back seven minutes after the hour mark through defender Immanuel Hohn.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian completed the win for St. Pauli with another goal eleven minutes from time as they reclaimed the top spot.



Kyereh has managed 5 goals and 8 assists in 14 appearances so far in the German second-tier this campaign.