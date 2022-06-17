Daniel-Kofi Kyereh advised to join Werder Bremen

Soccer News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Former Croatian striker Ivan Klasnic has advised Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to join Werder Bremen.



Kyereh would be the king transfer for Werder. The club are even willing to go the extra mile for it.



The Bremen side want to go to the pain threshold, as it did last year with the transfer of striker Ducksch from Hanover (3.5 million euros).



Kyereh could follow in the footsteps of Klasnic In 2001, the Werder legend moved to the Weser from the St. Pauli youth club, where he shaped an era in Bremen until 2008.



Klasnic to BILD: "He has to pay attention to which club he really has the opportunity to play for. I think he would rather play at Werder than at Freiburg and Gladbach. That's why I would advise him to move to Bremen."



Werder's 2004 champion hero is a big fan of the Ghana international and believes he's capable of breaking into the first division.



"He's a player who can decide a game. In addition, he has good speed and can attract a game with it. It would be worth it for Werder. He's well on the way to becoming a good Bundesliga player."



Kyereh is currently on vacation in Bodrum (Turkey) thinking about the future, a decision should be made in June.



Klasnic smiles: "If he moves from St. Pauli to Werder, he's done everything right. If he also gets my number 17 and performs like the old 17, everything is fine.



Kyereh scored 12 goals and assisted nine last season for St Pauli.



