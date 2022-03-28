Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Afena-Gyan declared fit for Nigeria second leg

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players, Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan have received the medical green light to play in Ghana's vital FIFA World Cup qualifiers second leg game against Nigeria.



Prior to the first leg encounter, Kofi Kyereh missed the team's last training due to a thigh injury, making him a doubt for the match.



Nonetheless, the St Pauli midfielder played in the few closing minutes of the game that ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



For Afena-Gyan, he started the game but had to be subbed off later in the second half due to an injury.



According to reports, the medical team have declared both players fit and will be available for the crucial return fixture in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



With the first leg ending scoreless, Ghana will need any results apart from a defeat or 0-0 to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars will depart to Abuja on Monday, March 28, 2022, before the game on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.







