Daniel Kofi Kyere named in Freiburg squad to face Qarabag in Europa League

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere has been named in Freiburg's squad for their Europa League group opener against Qarabag.



The German side will begin their European campaign at home in a Group G clash with Qarabag on Thursday, September 7, 2022, at the Europa-Park Stadion.



Head coach, Christian Streich has confirmed that Kyere, who missed the club's 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen during the weekend due to injury is back in the squad after featuring for Freiburg's reserve side.



"Now he played against Ingolstadt, that's important. He played for 80 minutes, we made videos. He did well and he's in the squad tomorrow," he said as quoted by the club's Twitter handle.



Daniel Kofi Kyere has played just 29 minutes of football in the Bundesliga since joining Freiburg in the summer transfer window as a free agent.



The Ghanaian will be hoping to improve his fitness and break into the Streich lineup in the course of the season.



He has been named in Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo's squad for Ghana's friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.





