Daniel Amokachi says FIFA should take action against Ghana after goalless draw in Kumasi

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Amokachi, a former Nigeria international, has called on FIFA to sanction Ghana following a 0-0 stalemate in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff on Friday.



According to the game's commentator, about 70,000 supporters packed the 40,000-seat Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to watch the match.



“I think FIFA has to take action against Ghana. Just for how unsafe it was out there,"



“COVID-19 precautions were not followed,” Amokachi said on Super Sports as he was asked about the crowd.



The second leg will be played in Abuja on March 29th, and around 30,000 tickets have already been sold.



Mayor of Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly in Nigeria, Orji Kalu as part of efforts to ensure the Super Eagles secure qualification to the World Cup has purchased 5,000 tickets for fans ahead of the return leg against Ghana in Abuja.