Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana in Abuja

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria forward Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey after Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles.



According to Amokachi, the defender was exhausted during the second leg encounter at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



The Super Eagles failed to reach a fourth successive outing at the World Cup finals after drawing 1-1 against the Black Stars in the reverse leg game.



The draw means Ghana have secured an historic 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany.



“(Frank) Onyeka’s injury affected the game, but the Ghanaians were tactically sound on the night,” Amokachi told SuperSport.



“And this is what you get when you have your team 99 percent built around players born overseas.



“Calvin Bassey was exhausted after the first half and you could see that he always had his hand on his waist each time. I don’t know why he was on for that long.”



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.