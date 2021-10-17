Daniel Amartey puts up excellent display as Leicester City beat Man Utd

Sports News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the full throttle as Leicester City fought back to beat Manchester United 4-2 in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.



After failing to win in their last four games played, the Foxes finally returned to winning ways on Saturday.



Youngster Mason Greenwood broke the deadlock for the Red Devils in the 19th minute with a stunning strike.



Leicester levelled up with an impressive striker by Youri Tielemans who combined with Kelechi Iheanacho in the 31st minute.



Caglar Soyuncu powered the 2016 Premier League winners in front for the first time in the game on the 78th minute but Marcus Rashford restored parity for United four minutes later.



Leicester didn’t waste time as Jamie Vardy quickly gave Leicester another lead seconds later after they passed the ball.



Zambia international Patson Daka who came on for Iheanacho added another goal to shut down any ambitions by United to stage a later comeback.



Amartey was all over the place as he dealt with Ronaldo and Jadon Sanchos perfectly to deny them any clear cut chances.



Amartey has now played three games in within the last seven days in all competitions and has won all of them with Ghana and Leicester.