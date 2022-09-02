Daniel Amartey missed Leicester's clash against Manchester United due to injury

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey picked up a late knock that ruled him out of Leicester City's home game against Manchester United.



Amartey was replaced in the starting line up by Wilfried Ndidi with Lewis Brunt making the substitute bench due to the absence of the Ghanaian.



The 27-year-old has been consistent for the Foxes this season, making four appearances in the English Premier League.



Leicester is yet to disclose the extent of the defender's injury but it looks like he might be out for some few days.



The player will undergo a scan in the coming days to determine the problem.



Daniel Amartey has been a key member of the Ghana national team, playing a pivotal role in the Black Stars return to the World Cup.



He is expected to make coach Otto Addo's team for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.