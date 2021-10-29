Daniel Amartey likely to join Black Stars in 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, is likely to be called by Milovan Rajevac for Ghana's AFCON journey in 2022.



Amartey has proven to be a key component of the Black Stars in recent games and will likely be one of the 28 players who will be called up for the tournament.



His potential inclusion means that he will miss some key games with Leicester City. The Foxes will be hugely affected as the likes of Ndidi and Iheanacho will also join Nigeria.



Amartey was present during the team's remarkable run to the Premier League trophy in 2016. He suffered some serious injuries but has finally gained full fitness.