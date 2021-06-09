Daniel Amartey is a positive addition to the Black Stars - Akonnor

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Black Stars' coach, Charles Akonnor was impressed with the performance of Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey in the friendly against Morocco on Tuesday.



Amartey put up a solid defensive display but unfortunately, Black Stars lost 1-0 with goalkeeper Razak Abalora’s howler punished by defender El Yamiq in the second half.



The 26-year-old started and lasted the entire duration of the game in what was the first appearance for the senior national team since 2018. His three years absence was a result of injuries.



“Daniel is a disciplined boy. I have known for a while, even before I became the coach of the Black Stars. When I went to Europe, he was injured so I visited him and spoke to him and waited for the moment,” Akonnor said.



“He is a very positive addition to the team, he has been away for a long but there was no sign of rustiness from him even though he has been away for a long time and so you look at the players we have and those who were not here i.e. Partey, Wakaso and others, should we get a full house and abide by the same rules of the game and how we want to play, I think we will do well.”



Amartey won the FA Cup with Leicester City in the recently ended 2020-21 season.