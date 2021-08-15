Daniel Amartey impressed as Leicester City beat Wolves

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey shone as Leciester Cty got off to a winning start against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.



Jamie Vardy may have dominated the headlines because he scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win at King Power Stadium, but Amartey was absolutely impressive.



Manager Brendan Rodgers decided to keep faith with the 26-year-old following his impressive showing in the Community Shield despite Jannik Vestergaard completing his move from Southampton to take his place in the matchday squad.



As per SofaScore, Amartey received a match rating of 7.6 out of 10 this afternoon, the second-highest total amongst his teammates, while his 89 touches were the third-most of anyone on Rodgers’ side.



Amartey won four of his five duels and made two tackles and two clearances during his 90 minutes on the pitch. but he was also excellent with the ball at his feet.



He achieved a passing accuracy of 92% while completing four of his six attempted long passes.



Amartey is expected to start the next game against West Ham.



He has been included in Charles Akonnor's 30-man squad for Black Stars World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next month.



