Daniel Amartey contracts coronavirus at Leicester City

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Foxes games against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs.



Amarety has not featured for the club since the Europa League win against Rapid Vienna.



He is expected to stay out until he tests negative from another test in the next few days.



His absence has been a huge blow for the Foxes, who also have six other players who have contracted the virus.



Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Filip Benkovic, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ademola Lookman, and Jannik Vestergaard have all contracted the virus.



The King Power outfit have struggled in the last weeks, suffering a defeat to Napoli as they bowed out of the Europa League and have dropped to 11 in the English Premier League.



Leicester have won just a game in their last five matches in the English topflight.



This season, Amartey has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the 2016 English Premier League champions.



Meanwhile, the Ghanaian has popped up on the radar of Watford ahead of the winter transfer window.



The 26-year-old could reunite with former manager Claudio Ranieri at the Hornets.