Daniel Amartey celebrates 'successful' 2021/2022 season with his sons

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leicester City beat Southampton 4-1



Foxes finish 8th at the end of 2021/2022 season



Daniel Amartey features as Leicester end the season with victory



Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey ended his 2021/2022 football season successfully without any major injuries after helping Leicester City to finish 8th on the Premier League table.



Despite ending the season with the Community Shield, Amartey also finished the campaign without any major injuries and that is worth celebrating as he will be available for the Black Stars in international assignments.



Amartey marked the end of his season with his children (two boys) as Leicester City finished their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium.



The victory made back-to-back victories for the Foxes over Southampton in the Premier League for the first time since the 2016 season.



A brace from Ayoze Perez and a goal each from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were enough for Leicester to end the season in grand style with James Ward-Prowse getting a consolation goal for the visitors.



Its customary for the players of respective teams to spend time with their families at the end of the last game of the season and Amartey shared those moments with his two sons.



See the photos of Amartey and his sons below:



