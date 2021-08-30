Daniel Amartey arrives in Ghana for 2022 World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has arrived at the Black Stars camp for Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



The 26-year-old featured for Leicester City’s in their 2-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.



The Ghana international has been impressive for The Foxes in the ongoing campaign for Brendan Rodgers side.



Amartey together with four other players, Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC) and Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC) will not be able to play in Ghana’s second game against South Africa due to COVID-19.



South Africa is currently on the red-list of the United Kingdom thus players travelling back to the club will have to quarantine for up to 10 days which has prevented most Premier League clubs from releasing their players.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and travel to South Africa for the second game on Monday, September 6.



Black Stars will open camp in Cape Coast on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.