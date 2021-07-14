Daniel Afriyie Barnieh receives brand new car after Ghana Premier League triumph

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has been gifted a brand new car by his manager, Alhaji Malik for helping the Phobians to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Barnieh, who guided the Ghana U-20 team to clinch the Africa Cup of Nations in March has been a key man for the Phobians this season helping the club to win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time since 2009.



He has scored three goals and provided four assists in 21 matches with his goals contributing most points for the club.



Hearts of Oak won the league title last weekend after sharing the spoils with Liberty Professionals while title contenders, Kotoko lost 2-1 to Bechem United.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been rewarded with a Hyundai Veloster 2013 model car by the Owner of Pacific Oil after an explosive performance under Samuel Boadu.



He endured a difficult first-round under Kosta Papic and Edward Nii Odoom until the appointment of Samuel Boadu.