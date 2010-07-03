Commodore Obimpe tours flood areas

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2010

Source: GNA

Accra, July 3, GNA - Mr. Commodore Steve Obimpe, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Committee on Floods, on Friday announced that there would still be the need for building, structures and other containers which have sprang up on water course and flooded areas to be pulled down. "This would be for the safety of lives and property which continue to be lost anytime the rains set in."



Mr. Obimpe was worried about how structures had been built haphazardly some blocking water ways and preventing the free flow of water. The Presidential Task Force Chairman made these observations when he toured some flood affected areas in Pokuase, Ashaley-Botwe Lake side, Ashiaman, Tema and the Sakomono Lagoon area, to access the extent of damage in the wake of recent rains.



He observed that there were many engineering defects and recommended the redirection of water in its proper course to help minimised floods any time its rains.



During the tour, he was expressed shock to see a hotel complex sited on the Esackey River at Pokuase, where the management of the hotel was still building extensions to the existing one and other buildings and structures built close to the river.



He therefore charged the Ga West District Chief Executive to bring him a report on the Topido Guest house and night club since there were no building permits covering it.



At Lake Side Estates near Ashaley, the river Mama-huma, which takes its source from the Aburi Hills, had virtually cut off the community into two making transportation almost impossible, as school children could not go to school and motorist unable to ply the road. On his assessment of damaged bridges that had been destroyed, he noticed that the road had been washed away exposing the bridges. At Mwadjor-Santeo Ashiama, he recommended that the road be rehabilitated and expanded to ease congestion. To his astonishment, the crane which was to desilt the Sakomo Lagoon had had its battery stolen and its fuel had also been siphoned. Mr Wise Ametepe, Head of Drainage at the Ministry of Water Resource Works and Housing, said culverts in the area were poorly constructed and needed to be rehabilitated. 03 July 10