Daniel Afriyie Barnieh nets brace as Black Galaxies thump Accra Five Stars FC in friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Galaxies thumped Accra Five Stars in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium as coach Annor Walker's men prepare ahead of their CHAN qualifiers against Benin.



Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh netted a brace to add to Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro's brilliant freekick.



The Black Galaxies dominated and outplayed their opponents in front of a handful of fans at the Accra Sports stadium.



Annor Walker's men have been preparing for a couple of weeks now as Ghana seeks a return to the Championship of African Football.



The two times finalist have struggled not to be at the competition in the last three editions despite making the finals in the inaugural year in 2009.



The Black Galaxies is made up of players plying their trade in the domestic league.