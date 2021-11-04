You are here: HomeSports2021 11 04Article 1394485

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh grabs two nominations at 46th SWAG Awards

Accra Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Accra Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been nominated in two categories of the 46th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

The youngster is in contention for the Sports Personality of the Year Award and the Premier League Male Footballer of the Year Award, following his exploits with the National Under 20 team and his club Accra Hearts of Oak.

Continental double with the Black Satellite and domestic treble with Hearts of Oak makes Barnieh ripe for the Sports Writers' recognition.

"The General Assembly after critiquing the work done by the Awards Nominations Committee, endorsed and approved the final list of top performers for the 2020/21 calendar year which ended in September," SWAG said in a statement.

Barnieh in the year under review led the Black Satellite to win both the WAFU and AFCON under20 trophies.

His brace with a Man-of-the-Match performance in the Afcon Final against Uganda ensured the Black Satellites clinch their second trophy in the year.

He also contributed immensely to the success story of Accra Hearts of Oak in the domestic terrain, as the Phobians won both the League and the FA Cup in the 2020/21 football season, automatically grabbing the Super Cup glory off field.

In a list released by the awards committee on Wednesday, Barnieh's name appeared twice as SWAG recognises his leadership quality on and off the field in National colours, backed by his spectacular form that helped the Phobians end their 12 years of league drought.

He however has the National 4X100m Relay Team and the 2020 Olympics Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi of Ghana's Amateur Boxing team to contend with for the Sports Personality of Year Award.

For the home based Best player of the Year Award, Barnieh faces tough challenges from Kotoko defender Ishmael Ganiu and Karela United's Diawusie Taylor, who won the GPL goal king.

But he looks a bit well positioned over the two following his triumphant story with club and country, capping off his glories with 5 goals to the FA Cup top scorer award.

Barnieh won the FA Cup top scorer award with 5 goals
His former Teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who now plays for Dreams FC is also in contention for the Discovery of the year award.

His two coaches at club and country Samuel Boadu and Karim Zito, respectively, are also facing each other in contention for the Coach of the Year Award.

The SWAG Awards is a platform to honor and reward outstanding sports personalities in the previous years and also serves as a motivation for athletes to excel in other to get the tag “SWAG Award Winner.”

The list also includes the SWAG Top 5 where Federations that had little or no support but was active in the year under review will be ranked through voting.

The 46th edition of the unbroken SWAG Awards is scheduled for December 2021.

Shortlist of nominees below

Sports Personality of the Year


4X100m Relay Team – Athletics

Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxing

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Football, Hearts

Footballer of the Year (Foreign)


Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]

Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]

Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]

Footballer of the Year (Home Based)

Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)

Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)

Female Footballer of the Year – Female

Constance Agyemang – Berry Ladies

Janet Agyiri – Hasaacas

Jafar Rahama – Northern Ladies/Hasaacas
Coach of the Year

Abdul Karim Zito (U20)

Christian Nsiah – Athletics

Samuel Boadu – Hearts

Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing

Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)

Benjamin Azamati

Joseph Paul Amoah

Athlete of the Year (Female)

Deborah Acquah

Boxer of the Year (Professional)

Alfred Lamptey

Mohammed Aryeetey

John Abaja Laryea

Boxer of the Year (Amateur)

Samuel Takyi – Featherweight

SWAG Top 5 (Discipline Rank) Shortlist

Athletics

Amateur Boxing

Badminton

Chess

Rugby

Table Tennis

Tennis

Discovery of the Year

Constance Serwaa Agyemang [Football/Berry Ladies]

Fatawu Issahaku [Football/Steadfast]

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Unilez Takyi – Swimming

Administrator of Year

Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies)

George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation)

Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies

SWAG President Award???

Ken Bediako

Corporate Award

Betway Ghana

Life Time Achievement

Stephen Appiah

Decorative Award

Togbe Afede XIV

Nana Bayin Eyison

Dedication and Valour

Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing)

Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Oduro Nyarko

Chess Player of the Year

Philip Selikem Yao Amoako

Badminton Player of the Year

Kelvin Alphous – Male

Prospera Nantuo – Female

Tennis Player of the Year

Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male

Naa Shika Mackorley – Female
Swimming Athlete of the Year

Unilez Takyi