Daniel Afriyie Barnieh explains his celebration against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has explained the reason behind his goal celebration against Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians recorded a 1-0 win over the betterest rivals in the matchday 31 games on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Barnieh, who scored the winning goal for Hearts of Oak in the second half run half the length of the pitch to pick up a shirt from the bench has explained the reason behind his celebrations.



“My sister got me a customized shirt for my birthday so when I scored, I celebrated by showing it to the crowd to appreciate her," he told Joy Sports.



The goal for Barnieh meant more as he had once been unsuccessful with his trials at Asante Kotoko.



