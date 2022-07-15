Daniel Afriyie Barnie’s contract extension talks stall due to disagreement over wage demands

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: phobianews.com

Hearts forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie has seen talks over a new contract extension at the club stall over the last few weeks due to a disagreement over wages.



The 22-year-old has been Hearts’ star player this season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions to help the club win the FA Cup trophy for the second consecutive time.



The Phobians have been looking to extend Barnie’s contract in the last few weeks but reports in the Ghanaian media claim talks between the two parties have been dragging on for weeks without any sign of a solution.



It’s reported that Barnie is looking to earn a deal of Gh¢10,000 a month salary.



Both Barnie and Hearts’ negotiators believe that the Ghana international deserves a hefty pay rise at the club, but there is still little sign that either side will compromise in an attempt to find a middle ground.



The forward still has a contract with the club until December 2022 and there’s no suggestion that Barnie could be on his way out of the club if an agreement can’t be reached over his new deal, but Hearts are still being linked with a host of new attacking players.