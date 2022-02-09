Dangote must go to Qatar even if Ghana beat Nigeria - Paul Adom-Otchere

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Dangote talks about the importance of Nigeria qualifying for the World Cup



Nigeria eyes four consecutive World Cup appearances as Ghana playoff looms



Nigeria to host Ghana at Moshood Abiola National Stadium



Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has urged Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote to reconsider his decision about not going to Qatar to watch the world cup if the Super Eagles fail to qualify.



According to Paul Adom-Otchere, Africa’s richest man needs to be in Qatar to support the five African representatives in the 2022 FIFA World Cup even if the Super Eagles of Nigeria do not qualify.



The TV host made this appeal while reacting to Aliko Dangote’s statement that he won’t be in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup if the Black Stars of Ghana beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to pick one of the five African spots.



“It is not only important to me, but it is also important to all of us here, that is what will make us proud as Nigerians. If Nigeria does not qualify [for the World Cup], I won’t go there [Qatar],” the businessman said, as quoted by sunnewsonline.com.



But Paul Adom-Otchere stated that Dangote should be in Qatar regardless of the FIFA World Cup qualifier because of his position as the richest man in Africa.



“Aliko Dangote did something very unfortunate when he said he is not going to attend the tournament if Nigeria loses to Ghana and that’s in a way is bullying. The Qataris want him to be there and he shouldn’t be allowed to say that when he is the richest man in Africa.”



“Whether Nigeria qualifies or not he has to be there. He should go there and support Ghana. He should stop bullying us because we want him to be there,” Paul Adom-Otchere said on his show on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The Black Stars will face West African rivals Nigeria in the World Cup play-offs in March, with the winner progressing to the tournament.



The first leg of the crucial tie has been slated for Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast whereas the second leg takes place three days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



