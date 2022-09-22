You are here: HomeSports2022 09 22Article 1628045

Dancing videos of new Black Stars players reignite calls for Asamoah Gyan to be part of World Cup squad

Asamoah Gyan’s fabled Black Stars story is not solely based on the 51 goals he scored for the team but also on what he offered the team off the pitch.

In his time with the Black Stars, Gyan became renowned for being an ultimate entertainer who brought life to the camp.

He was a jama leader, singer, actor, comedian, and everything connected to entertainment.

Former and current teammates of Gyan always speak highly of him as someone who knew how to improve morale in the camp.

Gyan is currently not part of the team which are training ahead of a game against five-time world champions, Brazil but someway somehow his name is on the lips of many Ghanaians.

The conversation has been triggered by viral videos of new Black Stars performing their initiation dance.

As has become a tradition of every footballing team or nation, new entrants are made to treat their old colleagues by either singing or dancing.

Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius had their initiation ceremony on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and it was fun to watch.

Tariq Lamptey and Ransford Yeboah, in particular amused social media users with their funny dancing moves.

In reaction to this, some Ghanaians are calling for Gyan to be included in the squad so that he serves as a dance instructor and morale lifter for the team.

Others are also digging up videos of Gyan in his element as they reminisce what the legendary striker meant for the team.

