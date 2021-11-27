Dan Quaye wants KP Boateng, John Boye and two others back into the Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak star Dan Quaye has called on Black Stars Milovan Rajevac to invite Kevin Prince Boateng, John Boye, Harrison Afful and Kwadwo Asamoah to beef up the squad for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



The former towering guardsman revealing how Ghana can secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, asserted the need for the experienced players to pass on their knowledge to the young ones.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua based Aben FM, Dan Quaye affirmed Ghana can only qualify for the World Cup if the technical handler's hand call ups to the experienced players.



According to him, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac must sharpen the team ahead of the playoffs slated for March 2022 with the inclusion of experienced players like John Boye, Kwadwo Asamoah, Harrison Afful, and Kevin Prince Boateng.



“The playoffs will not be easy because the remaining teams are difficult. Truth be told, our performance in the Group stages was low and we only pray to get a good draw. The coach must sharpen the team before the playoffs”



“I believe this is the time the team need experienced players. I will be happy if the coach invite, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Frank Acheampong and Kevin Prince Boateng back into the team. I want their inclusion because they have tasted the qualifiers before and will not struggle”



“It seems we are joking because depending solely on the young ones won’t help us. African football is different from that of Europe, Kamaldeen Sulemana is a fantastic player and doing good in France but he has not been able to fit in well with the Black Stars because African football is more aggressive as compared to European game”



“At the moment we need more experienced players to be able to qualify” he said.