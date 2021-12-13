Dan Quaye takes swipe at Hearts of Oak management over lack of respect for old players

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has taken a swipe at current management of the club over lack of respect.



The former Black Stars defender in an interview with Koforidua-based Aben FM said he is disappointed with the treatment meted out to legends of the team.



Dan Quaye was a member of the squad that won both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup in 2001 and 2004 respectively.



“Hearts of Oak management does not respect old players; they don’t engage us in any of their activities. I came to work as a player so if they will not involve us, I don’t mind” he said.



“The current management feels big; they think they know it all but they are clueless. During our time, Alhaji Akanbi was a member of the National Chapters Committee. The team has lost its spirit. If I should continue to talk about the team people might think I don’t like the team”



“After the defeat to JS Saoura, Ghanaians abroad have been asking why we are not being engaged in the team activities” he said



