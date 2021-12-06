Dan Quaye blames GFA for Dominic Adiyiah’s failure to reach full potential

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana defender, Dan Quaye has berated the Ghana Football Association over Dominic Adiyiah’s failure to reach full potential.



Adiyiah was tipped for greatness when he emerged as the Most Valuable Player at the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.



He was awarded the Golden Shoe for the top-scorer with 8 goals in 7 games as Black Satellites were crowned champions.



As a result, Adiyiah was promoted to the Black Stars and featured at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, however, since then little has been heard about him.



From signing a lucrative contract with Italian giants AC Milan to now being a free agent after he was released by Thailand club Chiangmai United in January this year.



“We don’t treat our players well. Now, the country is struggling to find Asamoah Gyan’s replacement. If we had taken good care of our players, by now Dominic Adiyiah could have stepped up and bagged the goals for the Black Stars," Quaye said.



“If I may ask, where is Adiyiah now? We are the cause of his downfall."



“I will blame the Ghana FA and the technical handlers of the national team for Adiyiah’s struggle because there was no consistency in handing him a call-up," he added.



Adiyiah celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 29.



