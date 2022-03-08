Dan Kwaku Yeboah 'turns' preacher

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Dan Kwaku Yeboah reveals love for reggae music



Over the years, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has shown his versatility as not just a sports journalist but also a comedian and ‘musicologist’ with the ability to interpret songs, especially reggae and high-life songs.



The ace sports journalists is famed for his jokes on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program as well as his knack for breaking down difficult music lyrics.



A talent or gift of Dan Kwaku Yeboah which has however been hidden from the public is the gift of sharing or spreading the word of God.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah is a preacher, yes, you read right. Dan has not hidden his love for the Christ Apostolic Church of which he is a member but little is known about the fact he is a preacher.



A video posted on his Youtube page however captures him sharing the word of God to a congregation believed to the Abeka Lapaz branch of the church where he professed to being a member.



Dan Kwaku themed his sermon “The Lord Will Remember You” in which he urges the congregants to keep faith with God irrespective of their challenges.



Dan’s preaching, tells story of the struggles of his life and the church and how God remembered him and the church in their difficult times.



He encourages his fellow members of trust the Lord and pray for him to intervene in whatever difficult situation they find themselves.



