Dan Kwaku Yeboah 'tackles' Otto Addo for not playing Stephan Ambrosius in Brazil, Nicaragua games

Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has intimated that German-born Ghanaian player Stephan Ambrosius should have played in the Black Stars friendly matches.



Stephan Ambrosius was one of five players who switched nationalities to Ghana and was named in Otto Addo’s squad for the friendly matches in September.



However, the defender was an unused substitute in the matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Speaking on the issue, Dan Kwaku Yeboah explained that Otto Addo should have benched Daniel Amartey to allow Stephan Ambrosius to justify why he should be in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.



“There was no problem for the players he used in the game against Nicaragua, but I was expecting he would give others who haven’t played a chance.



“Someone like Ambrosius never played, so on what grounds will he select him for the World Cup? So those who didn’t play, I felt this was the game to give them a chance to play for 20 or 30 mins. We already know Amartey and Ayews, so there was no need for them to play,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated.



The Black Stars have one friendly match against Switzerland before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences in November.



