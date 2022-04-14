Dan Kwaku Yeboah slams GFA over RTU judgment

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

GFA ban RTU after fans assault match official



RTU to host Kotoko at the Aliu Sports Stadium



RTU to return to Aliu Mahama stadium after serving suspension





Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, has slammed the Ghana Football Association(GFA) claiming the FA treats Real Tamale United as an exception in terms of punishment.



His assertion comes in reaction to RTU serving a two-match home banned after fans assaulted match officials on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Alu Mahama stadium.



Speaking on Peace FM, Dan Kwaku Yeboah hit out at the FA, questioning why RTU should serve just a two matches home ban after assaulting a referee.



"There are certain decisions that the GFA make it looks too obvious. Some teams get one year home ban(for behaviour). What at all does RTU have on Kurt Okraku? That the Bono clubs kept complaining about being cheated for RTU to qualify and indeed they(Bono clubs) were cheated for them(RTU) to qualify. They have beaten a referee and there is video evidence, just after serving two matches ban, you say they should go back and play at their home grounds. What kind of stupid pampering is this? Why can't we be truthful in Ghana football? Are the referees not human beings? Would you have done the same if the referee were to be your family member?"



He further alleged that the GFA gave the Tamale side similar treatment in their quest to secure promotion into the country's top flight.



"During their qualifiers, RTU could have a case against them(at the FA)...for months the case will not be heard? But RTU reports an opponent, and they (GFA) will immediately ban the opponent for RTU to get the advantage. That's what they did for RTU to qualify. When you say these things you become an enemy in Ghana Football but these are obvious truths."



RTU have served the suspension and will return to the Aliu Mahama Stadium when they face league leaders, Asante Kotoko on Sunday, April 17, 2022.