Dan Kwaku Yeboah names four Hearts,Kotoko players who deserve Black Stars call up

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite Media group head of sports, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has named five players Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko players who deserve call up to the Black Stars.



According to him, the two left backs of both teams, Dennis Korsash and Imoro Ibrahim, as well as Kotoko's Musadiru Salifu and Abdul Ismail Ganiu should be playing for the national team.



He alleged that the Ghana FA is using the Black Stars for business, if not the match between Hearts and Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022 would have had three senior national team players.



"While I was watching the match, what I said was that if not for the GFA using the Black Stars for business, you could have counted about three Black Stars players in the Kotoko-Hearts game," he said on Peace FM.



He claimed that Richard Attah and Danlad Ibrahim are better goalkeepers than Swindon Town goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott who was Ghana's first choice at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



"Mudasiru (Salifu) is capable of playing for the Black Stars, Dennis Korsah is capable of playing for the Black Stars. Even the two goalkeepers are better than (Jojo) Wollacott. And Imoro (Ibrahim), every good defender. He and (Abdul) Ganiu but they don’t have influential people," he added.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko put up a show in the Super Clash that came off last Sunday. However, the game could not see any goal despite both teams creating numerous opportunities.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad soon ahead of FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.



Reports indicates that some local players have been monitored and could make the cut.