Dan Kwaku Yeboah fumes over $20,000 appearance fee for Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana exit 2021 AFCON at group stage



Milovan Rajevac sacked



Black Stars players pocket $20,000 as appearance fee





Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has warned the government and Ghana Football Association that their bid to see the Black Stars win the Africa Cup of Nations will continue to fail if they do not alter their approach.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah reckons the penchant of using money aS a motivational mechanism for the Black Stars is not ideal.



Speaking in relation to the payment of appearance fees to Black Stars players at AFCON 2021, Kwaku Yeboah could not comprehend why government would apply to pay appearance fees when the tournament’s organizers make no such payment.



He feels that the country is ‘wasting’ money on the Black Stars and that until that is addressed, it will be difficult for the Black Stars to win a trophy.



“What do the leaders of this country get from wasting our money. You are participating in a tournament where there is no appearance fee so why should pay $20,000 as appearance fee? When you pay players before they kick a ball, that’s the kind of result you get.



“We spent close to $3million on the AFCON. We spent about $500,000 on Milo. If you calculate the appearance for a 40-man contingent, that is $800,000. We’ve not included camping in Doha. We’ve wasted close $3million on this disgrace. Per diems are not included. You can’t win a tournament with this attitude because the motivation is money and if we pay players even before they kick a ball then where is the motivation?” he quizzed.



Each Black Stars player pocketed $20,000 plus per diem for the group stage finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



This was disclosed by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum.



“They [Black Stars] didn’t earn a single bonus because they didn’t win any match. They only took their appearance fee of $20,000 and that was it. That was agreed on negotiation before they left [for Cameroon],” he said on Starr FM.



“I know some of the countries paid more but there is no point going into that. Gabon, for instance, took $60,000 as an appearance fee, Cameroon took I think $45,000 or $50,000 or so but it is not a subject I want to go into.”