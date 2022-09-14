Dan Kwaku Yeboah bemoans GFA's treatment of Joe Debrah and his son

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah was least impressed by the Ghana Football Association’s treatment of Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah.



This is after Joe Debrah detailed how his son was neglected by the Ghana Football Association under Kwesi Nyantakyi after he sustained injuries while in the camp of the Black Satellites.



Joe Debrah recounted that his son, Yannick Debrah got injured during a pre-tournament game for Ghana and never did the GFA check on him.



"When he came a lot of things happened,(but) I don't want to talk about it. When the retired footballer was asked if the coaches demanded money, he replied: "Yeah, I can say it was something of that sort but I don't want to mention(names)."



"So they played a friendly and he had an ankle injury, so he had to go back. Meanwhile, when he was coming he didn't inform Schalke. And the ticket they(FA) bought initially was on short term and he overstayed. So the FA had to buy a ticket for him to return but it became a problem, so we had to buy the ticket for him to return."



Joe Debrah also recounted how he had to abandon his coaching dreams because the FA failed to assist him with a reference letter to prove that he is an ex-footballer.



“I wasn’t given the letter. It is the reason I left football completely. I didn’t meet Nyantakyi but I phoned him that I wanted to him and he asked me to speak to Mr. Gyimah (Former GFA General Secretary). I called him but he was just tossing me around. I told him I needed just a letter from the FA to undertake a coaching course but they never helped. It’s in the past so I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t know what’s wrong with the people in charge”, he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah was also unhappy with these revelations from Joe Debrah and wondered why the country would do that to one of its best talents.



“Joe Debrah of all players needed a letter from the FA led by Kwesi Nyantakyi to undergo a coaching course, they tossed him and never helped him. In this country, people don’t like it when you speak the truth but it's painful that a former national star will be treated this way. At some point, Ghana football was on the shoulders of Joe Debrah and Shamo Quaye but look at how he was treated. He was denied a letter to be coached and his son too was also mistreated.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







