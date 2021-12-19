Dan Kwaku Yeboah bags masters from UCC

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Award-winning sports journalist and head of sports at the Despite Media Group, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has bagged a Master’s degree in Communication Studies from the University Of Cape Coast.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah was a part of the 2021 graduating class who attended their congregation over the week.



Tell the world about the new feat achieved, he took to his social media platform to write: ‘To God be the glory for seeing me through successful graduation. (MA Communication Studies)’



We at zionfelix.net say a big congrats to Dan Kwaku Yeboah who is a three-time National Best Radio Commentator award winner (2004, 2005 & 2008) (Media Trust Awards), Best Presenter Coca-Cola World Cup Launch.- 2010, Best Television Personality 2017 People Celebrity Readers Promoters Awards. (Accra International Book Festival).



He is also an author who has written a book entitled; Coach Hene: Football’s Gift to Mother Ghana ( A book in Honor of Former Black Coach; Afranie).