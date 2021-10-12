Damba urges Black Stars to keep clean sheet against Warriors

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A former Black Stars goalkeeper Abubakari Damba has asked the Black Stars to aim at keeping a clean sheet today when they come up against The Warriors of Zimbabwe in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.



The Black Stars defeated The Warriors 3-1 on Saturday in Cape Coast and are ready to make it a double over the Southern African nation.



With their sight firmly fixed on qualification for the World Cup in 2022, a win or draw would be a boost for the side, heading into the final two rounds of matches.



Coach Damba told the Times Sports the team can achieve any of the two results if they aim at keeping a clean sheet.



Coach Damba said when the Black Stars score and do not concede, the ultimate aim would be achieved.



“Looking at the performance of the team and the result chalked on Saturday, everything points to the fact that they are ready and Ghanaians should be ready for a repeat if they don’t concede.”



“Black Stars can win the game but we must approach it having in mind that we are playing away from home".



“Zimbabwe is playing before their fans, so it will be a different ball game but I am optimistic we can beat them,” he stated.



Commenting on Saturday’s victory, coach Damba said the cheers that greeted the 3-1 win was an indication that the fans’ confidence in the team was coming back, adding that, “This is the more reason why the team must sustain the momentum.”



“Fans were overly excited because they have been denied of such exciting moments for a long time. Ghanaians cannot remember the last time the Black Stars scored three goals in a game; now they have seen it.”