Damasak residents run enta Niger Republic as gunmen attack di Borno town again

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Civilians dey run enter Niger Republic after gunmen attack Damasak, for Borno state, north east Nigeria again



Dis na di third attack from gunmen wey many say na Boko Haram on Damasak in one week. Infact some reports say na di second attack in 24 hours on di border town.



After di one wey happun on Tuesday wey 10 pipo die and many more still dey miss, on Wednesday afternoon, reports say gunmen attack Damasak again wey make many residents run enter neighbouring Niger Republic.



One aide to Borno state govnor tell BBC say currently, dem dey in di dark regarding wetin dey happun as many pipo don run enter Niger Republic.



"Dis latest attack happun just three hours ago and at di moment, pipo just dey run helter skelter dey try survive, many don enter Niger Republic as we speak."



Dis two attacks in di last 24 hours come just three days afta dem attack UN facilities for di area destroy many things.



Goment neva confam di number of death and those missing from dis three attacks on Damasak.



Damasak na border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic and di reason e dey important be say na wia a lot of humanitarian aid from international organisations bin dey.



