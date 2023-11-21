Dam spillage: Gov’t to support affected aquaculture farmers

Agribusiness of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim, has announced plans by government to provide assistance to aquaculture farmers affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



Speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 National Fish Festival in Accra, the Deputy Minister emphasised government's dedication to fostering economic growth and improving the livelihoods of those engaged in the fishing value chain.





The Deputy Minister revealed that the government has compiled data on aquaculture farmers who suffered losses due to the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.



The support initiative is expected to be officially launched in the near future.



The 2023 National Fish Festival, centered around the theme "Developing Ghana’s Blue Economy for Sustainable Fisheries Management and National Development," showcased the importance of harnessing the potential of the blue economy for the nation's overall progress.



The festival provided a platform for discussions, insights, and initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable fisheries management