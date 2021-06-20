DV-2022: US visa lottery advert in Nigeria na fake - US Embassy bin warn pipo

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di US Embassy in Nigeria don warn pipo about tori wey dey circulate about US visa lottery alias green card.



Inside informate dia '@USinNigeria' Twitter account post on Friday, dem say websites and messages wey dey fly upandan about visa lottery, all na 'fake'.



To find ogbonge informate about any of dia programmes, di US Embassy advice Nigerians to only check dia websites for ng.usembassy.gov and travel.state.gov.



Visa 'DV' lottery na citizenship program wey people from oda kontris fit use get American passport.



Application for di current one - DV-2022 open from 7 October, 2020, and e close on 10 di same year.



For many years, e dey very popular for di West African kontri, wia by 2000s, application for Nigeria account for di highest in di world.



And so wetin make US get confidence say all visa lottery announcements na fake? We need to travel back to 2014 when America ban pipo wey dem born for Nigeria to follow participate.



Why US stop di lottery for Nigeria



Diversity Immigrant Visa program, alias green card lottery na annual programme wey di US goment start for 1995 to allow non-citizens to get permanent residency card (PR)



Dis PR status (or to hold green card) na im go come lead to full citizenship and every year na about 680,000 immigrants dey become US citizen.



But for 2014, di US announce say Nigeria no go dey eligible again as from 2015, di following year. Dis mark di first and only African kontri wey collect di lottery ban.



Di reason for di ban na say Nigeria don reach limit: dis na when kontri send over 50,000 immigrants for di previous five years.



Kontris wey dem ban before fit get chance to come back, like e happun for Peru, Poland and some oda kontris. So chance dey say US fit lift di ban on Nigeria in di future.



Anoda kontri for Africa wey don dey reach limit small small na Ghana.



Although di application for di lottery na free of charge, many scam businesses dey, wey go charge pipo to 'help' dem win di lottery. Na dis kain pipo di US Embassy warn about.



