DOL Zone One: Hasmal play Pacific Heroes as Edubiase face Wassaman

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Zone Two leaders Samartex FC trek to Assin Foso to test Achiken FC on Match Day 11 of the Division One League at the Assin Foso Jomso Park on Sunday.



The visitors have won 8 and drawn twice this season keeping 8 clean sheets and scoring conceding two goals in the League to keep an impressive start to the campaign.



Goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah and his guardsmen as well as Hannan Abdul, Prince Antwi and Gideon Oduro have done a stellar job for the Timber giants who lead the table with 26 points after 10 League matches.



Achiken FC has won only twice and sit at the base of the table with 6 points from 10 matches – with 16 points separating them and Samartex. A win for Samartex will further tighten their grip on the first spot but Achiken won’t come cheap despite their poor record in the League.



Second-placed New Edubiase United who lost 3-0 to Skyy FC last weekend will play Wassaman United at the Okese Park on Saturday.



Title chasers Ebusua Dwarfs recorded a 3-0 win over Asokwa Deportivo to move to third in the League table, seven points off the top and would aim to continue their winning run against Basake Holy Stars at the CAM Park at Aiyinase.



In other matches, Asokwa Deportivo welcomes Skyy FC to the Ejisu Okese Park on Sunday while Nzema Kotoko hosts Unistar Academy at the Ampain AAK II Sports arena.



Find below the full fixtures for Match Day 11:



