Czech dump Holland out of Euros in shock result

The Czech Republic set up a quarter-final tie with Denmark as second-half goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick dumped 10-man Netherlands out of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win in Budapest.



Following a goalless first half, Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off upon VAR review for a deliberate handball as the last man after tangling with Schick (55).



The Czechs made their numerical advantage count when the excellent Holes converted at the far post (68), and the contest was put to bed when Schick tucked in Holes' cross to notch his fourth goal of the tournament (80).



Having excelled in the group stages, it was a disappointing end for Frank de Boer's side, but Czech Republic march on to face the emotional wall of Denmark in Baku next Saturday.



