Cypriot side Doxa Katokopias announce the signing of Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Cypriot side Doxa Katokopias have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante in the ongoing transfer window.



The 33-year-old joins the club after leaving fellow Cypriot top-flight side, Omonia Nicosia



Asante spent two seasons with Omonia Nicosia where he made 52 appearances and scored 12 goals.



Ernest Asante is expected to help the team challenge for titles with his experience in featuring for clubs across Europe.



Having started his career in Ghana with Feyenoord, Asante went on to play for a host of clubs abroad including KSK Beveren, Maxbee's FC, IK Start, Stabæk Football, Nordsjaelland, Al-Jazira, Al-Hazem, Fujairah SC and Omonia Nicosia.